Hidden Heroes: Advocates speak for those in La Crosse area without voices

At a time when it’s still safer to stay home and practice social distancing when out in the community, most people miss their friends.
They long to share the significant and mundane occurrences in their lives, the worries, laughter, hope — all the things that comprise a friendship.
But when you have a friend who is also your champion, advocating for you when your needs are ignored or misunderstood, it’s more than missing a friend. It’s losing your voice.
For Steve Kulcinski, it was the first time apart from that voice in 26 years.
Kulcinski represents many people in the community who struggle to be heard. He experienced developmental delays early in life and spent much of his school life in special-education classes. But with Hal Hiebert, his friend through Citizen Advocacy, Kulcinski has a voice.
Citizen Advocacy works to protect the rights, promote the interests and support the lives of people with developmental and related disabilities. It matches citizens to community members who are often distanced from society to advocate on their behalf and ensure their inclusion.
Volunteer advocates help individuals with whatever needs they have in integrating into the community. In Kulcinski’s case, he lives with his sister in a caring home and looks to Hiebert primarily for social opportunities.
“The role of an advocate varies a lot based on the individual needs,” Hiebert said. “In my case, it’s the normal role of being a friend to someone.”
Kulcinski was the first person matched with Hiebert, and their friendship has been going strong ever since.
“It’s been a wonderful 26 years,” Hiebert said. “I didn’t expect to be with the same person this long, but I’m looking forward to as many additional years as either of us has.”
Hiebert said he began volunteering when he learned about a community need.
“In my case, it’s turned out to be great for me because I look forward to seeing Steve. Choosing to volunteer has been one of the most important decisions I’ve made.”
Hiebert and Kulcinski try to do something together at least once a week. Typical activities include breakfast or lunch, running errands or going to a local event.
“The main thing that happens is Steve gets a little bigger segment of the world,” Hiebert said. “He doesn’t drive, and these factors make his world kind of small.”
The onset of COVID-19 in the area marked the first week in 26 years that Kulcinski and Hiebert didn’t see each other. While the two still talked by telephone each week, it wasn’t the same.
“Phone calls were not enough. I missed him,” Hiebert said. “I wanted him to be OK. I didn’t want him to be sad.”
Their separation is like many that have occurred in recent months — some with harmful consequences.
In one instance, a fairly independent participant lost her job when the pandemic temporarily shut down her employer’s operations. The resulting anxiety mounted to a point where she sought help at an emergency room. Because of coronavirus-related restrictions, she was not allowed to bring anyone with her, not even her advocate, her voice. The ensuing confusion and frustration landed the participant in the hospital for psychiatric care until her social worker could be reached the next day.
With the increased vulnerability, Citizens Advocacy has escalated contact in as many safe ways as possible to help relieve anxiety and further isolation. To aid in that effort, the organization received a $900 grant from the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund to help boost contact with program participants.
“We tend to separate people,” said Hiebert, noting that people with different abilities are often divided during formative experiences. “Students are often placed in class sections, classrooms or even schools where they lose opportunities for being a part of the larger school community. The school separation is often continued in the larger community.”
Kulcinski endured that isolation himself, along with the teasing that often accompanies it, for many years — all of which served to isolate him further from his community.
But that’s all changed since he and Hiebert became friends. Hiebert has witnessed the transformation, and it turns out that Kulcinski is pretty outgoing.
“He doesn’t seem as afraid of what people are thinking of him or what people will do or say to him. He sees people being OK with him, and that makes him OK with others.”
Hiebert balks at being deemed a hidden hero, saying the term should be reserved for those who run into burning buildings to save people.
But others would argue that breaking down barriers and giving a voice to people who could easily be silenced in today’s society is life-saving for them, too.
