Hidden Heroes: Advocates speak for those in La Crosse area without voices

“The role of an advocate varies a lot based on the individual needs,” Hiebert said. “In my case, it’s the normal role of being a friend to someone.”

Kulcinski was the first person matched with Hiebert, and their friendship has been going strong ever since.

“It’s been a wonderful 26 years,” Hiebert said. “I didn’t expect to be with the same person this long, but I’m looking forward to as many additional years as either of us has.”

Hiebert said he began volunteering when he learned about a community need.

“In my case, it’s turned out to be great for me because I look forward to seeing Steve. Choosing to volunteer has been one of the most important decisions I’ve made.”

Hiebert and Kulcinski try to do something together at least once a week. Typical activities include breakfast or lunch, running errands or going to a local event.

“The main thing that happens is Steve gets a little bigger segment of the world,” Hiebert said. “He doesn’t drive, and these factors make his world kind of small.”