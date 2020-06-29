Hidden Heroes: Bryce Dorff flexes to protect people at St. Clare Health Mission

“It was a way to honor the foundation on which we’re built,” Dorff said. “We were still able to keep people out of the emergency room. We were able to stay open and make sure our clients still had access for medical issues that popped up while also protecting our volunteers, especially because they work at the two large clinics.”

The new approach, however, carried a high price, potentially rendering it unfeasible. But a $40,000 grant from the community’s La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund made the 90-day allotment possible.

With resources to purchase the medications and anticipating an increase in COVID-19 cases, St. Clare Health Mission wanted to equip as many patients as possible as quickly as they could. As word of the new prescription approach spread, the mission saw an influx of patients wanting to be prepared, much like grocery stores flooded with consumers stocking up on essential supplies.

But the news didn’t reach the clinic’s entire population, so Dorff — doing what he could to protect volunteers and patients — asked the pharmacy to print out all dispensing records for the previous three to four months. (The mission still uses paper charts.) Dorff then reviewed every one of about 150 records to ensure each person served by the clinic would be prepared.