Hidden Heroes: Bryce Dorff flexes to protect people at St. Clare Health Mission

As COVID-19 approached La Crosse County earlier this year, a health care clinic was probably the last place a healthy person wanted to be.
But for people who get life-sustaining prescriptions from St. Clare Health Mission, monthly visits were unavoidable.
The situation was alarmingly ironic because the hundreds of people visiting for that purpose are the same vulnerable population that most needs protection from coronavirus.
They are people who need insulin and other diabetic medications, inhalers and COPD medications, and medications for cardiovascular health and mental health.
But Bryce Dorff, a young caseworker at St. Clare, had an idea — an idea that would dramatically lower patients exposure to the virus and qualify Dorff for hidden hero status.
St. Clare Health Mission is the region’s only free health clinic. It’s staffed primarily by volunteer clinicians from Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System, and it’s designed to serve people with no insurance or other financial means to pay for their care.
The mission serves as a primary-care provider to reduce emergency room visits at Mayo and Gundersen.
Historically, St. Clare Health Mission clinicians have prescribed one month of medication at a time from its onsite pharmacy with authorization for two refills.
During those visits, the mission helped them complete insurance applications and took other steps toward receiving more sustainable health care.
The approach also helped patients to acquire health insurance or qualify for Badger Care before another month’s worth of medicine was needed, enabling the mission to shift resources to help more people.
With the onslaught of COVID-19, however, the St. Clare Health Mission team reexamined nearly all processes and subsequently changed many protocols, including intake and sanitization, to proactively reduce the risk of exposure at the clinic.
“Staying flexible is how we all make it through,” Dorff said. “We always ask ourselves what can we do to best set the foundation for our patients and clients to succeed. When the pandemic came, we asked how can we shift our protocol. What can we do right now at this moment to protect volunteers and patients?”
Dorff had an additional idea that may have had the biggest impact of all.
Considering 100-150 visits each month were people coming specifically for prescription refills, Dorff suggested the mission dispense 90 days of prescription medicine instead of 30 for the duration of the crisis.
That one step alone reduced weekly visits (and exposure) by as much as 66% at the clinic.
“It was a way to honor the foundation on which we’re built,” Dorff said. “We were still able to keep people out of the emergency room. We were able to stay open and make sure our clients still had access for medical issues that popped up while also protecting our volunteers, especially because they work at the two large clinics.”
The new approach, however, carried a high price, potentially rendering it unfeasible. But a $40,000 grant from the community’s La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund made the 90-day allotment possible.
With resources to purchase the medications and anticipating an increase in COVID-19 cases, St. Clare Health Mission wanted to equip as many patients as possible as quickly as they could. As word of the new prescription approach spread, the mission saw an influx of patients wanting to be prepared, much like grocery stores flooded with consumers stocking up on essential supplies.
But the news didn’t reach the clinic’s entire population, so Dorff — doing what he could to protect volunteers and patients — asked the pharmacy to print out all dispensing records for the previous three to four months. (The mission still uses paper charts.) Dorff then reviewed every one of about 150 records to ensure each person served by the clinic would be prepared.
If a patient with a chronic condition hadn’t yet visited the clinic for medications, Dorff or Jason Larsen, executive director of the mission, reached out to them. Together, they called about 100 people.
After the initial rush in March, particularly in the pharmacy that was filling three times the usual amount of prescription medication, clinic activity slowed.
“There were some evenings where we would only see three or four patients, which I took to be a good sign that people had what they needed and were able to stay home and not increase their chances of exposure,” Dorff said.
“It’s one part challenging and one part very rewarding to know that the mission is a place for people to come, and we will do what we can to go one step beyond,” he said. “It’s important to think from the perspective of those we serve and translate that into action.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.