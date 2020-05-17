Hidden Heroes: Couleecap worker helps La Crosse area residents overcome pandemic challenges

Since COVID-19 hit, Berger’s days have been longer, her workload heavier. To date, she has processed 194 applications totaling $121,430. Her and her colleagues’ work alone has helped more than 800 people avoid evictions, utility shutoffs and halts to other vital services. Altogether, Couleecap has provided more than $156,000 to 286 households.

Before the pandemic, the agency needed about a month to process applications for its various programs. But with the urgent need the bill-payment program is working to fill, Couleecap has simplified the application and approval process.

And Berger’s personal drive has sped the process further, cutting the approval time in half — despite working remotely from home.

Along with the checks, Berger sends information about more community resources to help aid recipients through the crisis.

“I’ve seen a lot of people who have never used our services before,” Berger said. “They feel like they’re drowning, and they don’t know how to keep their heads above water. Unemployment is taking so long.”