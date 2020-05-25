Hidden Heroes: COVID-19 transforms administrator into youth investigator

Sadly, with COVID-19, the fissures have multiplied.

“A lot of these youth were working in fast food, and their hours were drastically cut,” said Todd-Robbins. Many hadn’t held their jobs long enough to qualify for unemployment.

The need for help followed one paycheck later, with the teens telling her they couldn’t meet rent, pay for their phones or buy hygiene or cleaning supplies. They also didn’t have enough money to do their laundry.

Todd-Robbins can meet those material needs using a $5,000 grant from the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund. She fulfills the mental and emotional needs with her presence — albeit at a distance now.

“This is a population where it’s easy to say they’re old enough to get a job and pay for their own phone, but we don’t understand there are so many barriers in place for this population. When you look at brain development, it’s a lot to ask those kids to be independent and to get for themselves all the things they need to survive without the right supports.”

Todd-Robbins’ most significant challenge now is tracking down the kids she can no longer find.