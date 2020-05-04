Hidden Heroes: Deliveries provide food, comfort for La Crosse area families in need

Swanson suits up Monday through Saturday in a mask and gloves, and from 3 to 5:30 p.m. joins one of three vans of three people, including a driver, someone to organize the meals by count and dietary restrictions, and a third who calls families and directs the driver.

The same teams work together each day and drive the same van every day to limit exposure. Two people walk up to the home, place the meals at the door, knock and step back to a safe social distance.

The distance allows staff to say hello to the families and remind them they’re not alone. Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer wait in the van for their return. When Swanson returns home after the deliveries, she immediately changes clothes and showers.

Despite the distance, visiting hundreds of area homes each day during a time when the governor has advised people to stay at home for their safety can be daunting. Even Swanson, who seems as fearless as a firefighter, admits that yes, it was scary at first.

“I had fear in the beginning,” she admitted. “We have excellent precautions, though, so we never have contact with anyone. I still have some fear, but not nearly as much as I did in the beginning.”

For Swanson, not being able to interact more meaningfully with the kids is worse than any fear.