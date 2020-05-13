Hidden Heroes: Housing homeless people in La Crosse during COVID-19 takes teamwork

Silva admits that she caught herself thinking a couple of times about getting COVID-19. After a guest was tested for the disease, she had to go into quarantine until the results came back.

“At one point, I’m lying there thinking I’m so crazy I signed up for this,” she said. “I know that I could potentially get sick, but right now this population needs all hands on deck 24/7. I feel that everything is on the line right now, but this is what I am meant to do.”

Surprisingly, however, Silva says she feels safest at the shelter.

“I definitely feel safer there than going to the store. You walk into the warming shelter, and all the staff is wearing masks, and everything is clean. We go to other places and find chaos.”

But it’s been the shelter itself where Silva has seen her highest highs and lowest lows.

“One of the most distressing parts of this has been getting our guests to stay in the shelter. With so many more people caring for them, it’s shocking for them. When they leave, they can’t come back,” Silva said. “I worry about them: going to the park and having the food and clothing they need.”