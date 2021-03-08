Hidden Heroes: Ramping up to help more with housing costs

“Many people who were living in the lower-income ranges to begin with have been hit especially hard. Before the moratorium, we assisted households that weren’t able to pay their rent for months, much of the time in thousands of dollars and most of which were families with children.”

Cable said she anticipates a considerable influx of people facing eviction when the moratorium ends if people cannot get rent payment assistance. Some data shows that as many as 30% of all renters will face eviction.

Throughout, landlords have been caught in the middle, which has created additional housing challenges.

Landlords rely on rent income to survive and, in many cases, have not been paid for months. That has led some landlords to choose to keep units empty over the risk of renting to — and covering associated expenses for — someone who can’t pay, thereby jeopardizing their own housing security.

Those empty units mean there’s less inventory for moving people from emergency shelter into housing.

Eviction notices may be sent immediately when the eviction moratorium ends, and most renters affected won’t be able to respond because they won’t have the money to do so.