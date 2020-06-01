Hidden Heroes: Sometimes La Crosse superheroes wear aprons

From experience, they knew they could handle the meal preparation, massive as it was. But they still had to figure out how to quickly and safely package the food (individually packing and sealing each serving of each dish) and distribute it to the kids at or near their homes.

A grant from the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund allowed the team to purchase sealing machines, enabling fast, secure packaging and the ability to distribute foods that could be reheated. (The machines will also be important post-pandemic as added lunchroom precautions will likely call for additional packaging.)

And without kids to transport to school, GO Riteway Transportation quickly partnered with nutrition staff to develop 10 routes for 10 buses each to hit three stops between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. every weekday.

As a bonus, each of the buses carries Wi-Fi. They remain at each meal distribution point for 30 minutes, so students who don’t have home internet access can bring their devices to download school work and check in with teachers.

To minimize exposure to the coronavirus, the same team works together at the same prep site each day while wearing masks and social distancing. They also limit prep sites to four, including one at Logan Middle School, Logan High School, Spence Elementary and Southern Bluffs Elementary.