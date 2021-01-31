Hidden heroes update: For school nutrition workers, change is the new normal

Suppose one is tired of hearing coronavirus-born buzz words like pivot, amid, unprecedented and new normal. In that case, they should imagine being among those who are doing the pivoting and finding those new normals.
That’s the situation many La Crosse Tribune Hidden Heroes have found themselves in as the pandemic has persisted. What makes them even more unusual is their lack of complaint about all the changes in plans and adjustments they’ve had to make.
For Marilyn Volden, La Crosse School District nutrition director, change has been the one constant during a fickle time.
When schools closed last spring, Volden and her colleagues shifted meal preparation to different sites for increased safety. They devised a way to use sitting school buses to deliver the meals to children in various neighborhoods throughout La Crosse. Then they partnered with the Salvation Army of La Crosse when bus contracts ended for summer. And now, as many students are finally returning to schools as others remain virtual, they’ve adapted again — this time to a hybrid operation.
Eight months ago, when Volden’s first Hidden Heroes story ran, estimates indicated the workers had packed and delivered enough meals, standing end-on-end, to reach into the stratosphere. Today, all the meals they’ve delivered, at 555,000, would stretch more than halfway to the moon.
That production level was possible, in part, because of new equipment funded by a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation and Great Rivers United Way Emergency Response Fund. The equipment — sealers to keep food safe during delivery — not only sped packaging; they also saved staff hands from repetitive motion injuries through a time of unsurpassed production. The staff still use the equipment every day to package meals for pick up and as an added safety precaution for onsite meals.
As if producing, packing and delivering more than a half-million meals weren’t enough to keep the team operating at rocket speed, they’ve faced numerous other complications along the way — and often with almost no advance notice.
As part of federal COVID relief, the USDA had changed school nutrition funding to provide free meals to all until August 2020. But the day before school started, Aug. 31, the USDA extended the free meals to June 30, 2021.
“With an operation this size, we plan years in advance. That’s been the hardest thing. We can only plan on a short-term basis. It’s been difficult not knowing the plan, so we plan for everything,” said Volden.
Throughout, workers moved to different locations to manage through staff quarantines while ensuring they continued to provide limited staff in every building to serve children in special programming. Volden’s team also expanded the nutrition program to offer weekend meals, and over the holidays, they offered holiday meal packs to cover families over long weekends.
“Our main goal has been to do everything we can to support these families because it’s been a struggle,” said Volden. “We tried to take advantage of the flexibility in regulations during COVID-19 that have allowed us to continue meals beyond the school week and expand the program.”
Volden credits the experience of nutrition program managers and staff for making it all happen.
“They have a lot of experience, and we’ve really relied on that. They’ve given us the flexibility to provide these additional meals, expand our partnerships and adapt quickly to changes,” she said. “Their dedication and their attitude are unmatched. They’re going to do what it takes.”
For many families, the meals have been one less thing to worry about for parents leaving their children at home while they go to work or for those who have lost jobs due to coronavirus closures. Several have reached out to thank the nutrition workers. One family sent a thank you note handmade by the children who have received meals. Volden said every one of those thank-you’s — whether spoken or sent — has bolstered the team.
Of course, if people have learned anything in the past ten-plus, pandemic-plagued months, it’s that even the simplest of words matter.
