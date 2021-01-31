Hidden heroes update: For school nutrition workers, change is the new normal

“Our main goal has been to do everything we can to support these families because it’s been a struggle,” said Volden. “We tried to take advantage of the flexibility in regulations during COVID-19 that have allowed us to continue meals beyond the school week and expand the program.”

Volden credits the experience of nutrition program managers and staff for making it all happen.

“They have a lot of experience, and we’ve really relied on that. They’ve given us the flexibility to provide these additional meals, expand our partnerships and adapt quickly to changes,” she said. “Their dedication and their attitude are unmatched. They’re going to do what it takes.”

For many families, the meals have been one less thing to worry about for parents leaving their children at home while they go to work or for those who have lost jobs due to coronavirus closures. Several have reached out to thank the nutrition workers. One family sent a thank you note handmade by the children who have received meals. Volden said every one of those thank-you’s — whether spoken or sent — has bolstered the team.

Of course, if people have learned anything in the past ten-plus, pandemic-plagued months, it’s that even the simplest of words matter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0