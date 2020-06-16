Hidden Heroes: YWCA Child Center teacher proves to be more than essential

Many parents of young children will tell you day-care teachers have always been essential.
Child-care workers put in long hours, love their little learners and keep children safe so parents can support their families. And they do it all while bringing in surprisingly low wages.
Add a global pandemic to the situation, and these teachers rise above essential worker status and into the realm of heroes, just like many of the parents whose children they teach.
That’s how Chris Emerson, a long-time child care teacher at the YWCA Child Center, became a hero.
Even as safer-at-home and COVID-19 changed the way people work, live and play, she and her coworkers kept the center running as usual.
Visible exceptions were few: families had to enter and exit through specific doors according to age groups, and siblings were combined in the same classroom. Frequent sanitizing and handwashing, meanwhile, had always been the norm.
Emerson still greeted each child entering her classroom each morning, she still gave them hugs when they needed them, and when they needed to talk, she still got down to their level to listen.
But appearances don’t always tell the whole story. While everything on the surface appeared routine, Emerson’s world had changed like everyone else’s.
“It was challenging,” she said. “All the decisions were made according to what would be best for the child. They’re the reason we’re here. They’re our world.”
What was best for the children was a consistent routine — the same one they had come to know and expect before the pandemic: breakfast, outside playtime, lunch, circle time and naptime.
Teachers don’t wear face masks at the center because it makes the children uncomfortable. And social distancing is difficult, though the staff does its best to keep the groups of children as separate from each other as possible.
“It’s so important to make sure the children feel comfortable and that we don’t make them more traumatized by this experience,” said Emerson, who studied education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. “Children need consistency and structure. It’s especially important at a time like this to have a place to come that offers normalcy. We don’t know what kind of chaos they might be experiencing in their homes.”
It turns out a lot of families were facing new problems, especially financial ones.
With the economic losses trailing COVID-19, many families were unable to pay tuition as they faced furloughs, layoffs and reduced hours. Unable to continue waiving fees for the families who needed help, the YWCA looked to the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund.
A $30,000 grant from the fund covered unpaid tuition for the families who most needed help, enabling the center to remain open and available, especially for the 14 essential workers then relying on the center for care.
Knowing that the children were coming from homes where parents had higher exposure to the coronavirus didn’t cause Emerson to worry about her own safety, though she did take extra precautions at the end of each workday — washing her hands; cleaning her keys, doorknobs and phone with Lysol; showering and putting on clean clothes. But all the while, she was more concerned about ensuring she didn’t carry the virus to the children.
“I was more concerned about going out than going to work,” she said.
Combined with what the children’s parents were doing at home, the YWCA Child Center’s consistent approach appears to have worked.
“The children have been very resilient. We talked about the virus and why some of their friends weren’t coming to school. They seemed to understand better than I expected,” Emerson said.
“A lot of moments, even in their pretend play, they would throw in little comments about how they can’t do something because of the virus. It was empowering to see how well they connected their whole life to what was going on — accepting it for what it is, and that’s just how it is now. Each day they’d show up ready to have fun, laugh and enjoy life.”
The most heartbreaking aspect of dealing with COVID-19 so far, Emerson said, was the immediacy of changes.
“The hardest part was not getting to say goodbye to some of my families and not knowing if I’d see them again. I want to know how they’re doing.”
Of all the lessons the children learn from Emerson, the one she hopes they’ll remember most is the one she lives every day in their presence.
“I always try to keep a positive outlook. Even with the pandemic, there’s a lot of collateral beauty in the little things: the relationships with the people around me, setting a good example, celebrating our differences and diversity, living lightly, not taking anything for granted. It’s helping people realize what really matters most in life. And maybe, by doing that, we’ll do a better job taking care of each other.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.