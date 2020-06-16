Hidden Heroes: YWCA Child Center teacher proves to be more than essential

A $30,000 grant from the fund covered unpaid tuition for the families who most needed help, enabling the center to remain open and available, especially for the 14 essential workers then relying on the center for care.

Knowing that the children were coming from homes where parents had higher exposure to the coronavirus didn’t cause Emerson to worry about her own safety, though she did take extra precautions at the end of each workday — washing her hands; cleaning her keys, doorknobs and phone with Lysol; showering and putting on clean clothes. But all the while, she was more concerned about ensuring she didn’t carry the virus to the children.

“I was more concerned about going out than going to work,” she said.

Combined with what the children’s parents were doing at home, the YWCA Child Center’s consistent approach appears to have worked.

“The children have been very resilient. We talked about the virus and why some of their friends weren’t coming to school. They seemed to understand better than I expected,” Emerson said.