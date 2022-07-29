High COVID risk for Monroe County

Monroe County Health Department officials are recommending that people wear masks in indoor settings after moving the county’s COVID-19 risk assessment from low to high.

The county announced the assessment change July 29. The health department says high risk means “there is potential for our local health care systems to be overwhelmed due to increased levels of circulation illness and severe disease.”

Health department officials urged people to “wear a well-fitting mask or respirator in public indoors settings, regardless of vaccination status.” The department notes that many community settings still require masks, such as medical facilities, nursing homes and domestic violence shelters.

The department also urged people to maintain social distancing of at least six feet while indoors and stay at home if feeling sick.

Residents can get free KN95 masks and COVID-19 test kits from the health department at 315 W. Oak St., Sparta.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 status, visit https://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19/.