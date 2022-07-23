High heat can impact efficacy of prescription drugs, cause side effects

The heat wave continues for countries nationwide, across the U.S. and locally. And as temperatures in the area consistently remain in the 80s to 90s, experts are warning of more than heat stroke and sunburn.

Scott Hall, senior manager of pharmacy clinical practice at Mayo Clinic Health System SW region, says heat can impact the efficacy of medications. The chemicals they contain can be degraded when stored in very high, and possibly very cold, temperatures.

“We really need to make sure that those medications maintain their strength and potency and effectiveness for whatever condition they’re trying to treat,” says Hall. “The temperature can really impact any medication that people are on.”

Insulin is one medication that can is particularly sensitive to heat, Hall says, as are nitroglycerin tablets and epinephrine injectors.

To maintain drug efficacy, medications should not be stored in a vehicle, in a bathroom or near stoves and ovens, where humidity, steam and heat from cooking and baking can negatively affect pills. Especially for those with no air conditioning in their dwelling, medicine should be kept in a cool, dry area. Medications should also be kept in their original packaging.

“Whether that’s the bottle that the drug originally came in, or the the bottle that the pharmacist put it in at the pharmacy, keeping it in those bottles where they can remain sealed is really going to help prevent any negative effects of heat,” Hall says.

Medications should not, Hall says, be kept in the refrigerator unless instructed by a pharmacist or physician.

In addition to affecting the medication, heat can also impact the patient’s tolerance to medication and have adverse effects. Some drugs, particularly those classified as diuretics, such as blood pressure medications, can leave patients more susceptible to dehydration.

“Their intended effect is to increase urination and through that helping to lower blood pressure,” Hall says. “But that increased urination can lead to dehydration.”

Beta blockers and antihistamines, Hall adds, “Can inhibit the body’s ability to sweat and therefore cause patients to be more susceptible to the effects of heat.” And some psychiatric drugs can impede regulation of body temperature.

“I would say basic common practice is if you’re on these types of medications, limit time being outside,” Hall advises. Those who must be outdoors at length should stay in the shade as much as possible and drink adequate amounts of water.

Says Hall, “Make sure that you’re taking care of yourself proactively so you don’t find yourself in a tough situation.”

Those who have questions about storage of their medication, or if they made be impacted by heat related side effects, should take to their pharmacist.