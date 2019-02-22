This kind of cannabis won't give you a high, but the buzz around growing industrial hemp was palpable at the 2019 MOSES organic farming conference in La Crosse this week.
"There's so much money to be made," said Shelbi Jentz, 28, of Beaver Dam, Wis.
Jentz was one of about 100 attendees eager to learn more about growing hemp during Thursday's all-day workshop. The interest was so great that conference organizers had to move the session to a bigger room.
Before the conference, Jentz said she filled out the 2019 application for a hemp growers license and has a one-acre plot picked out. But she's held off on submitting the application because she's skeptical of the "happiness" online around growing hemp right now, she said. "They say you can make $50,000 per acre and that's crazy."
Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill and the ascendency of cannabidiol, a hemp extract known as CBD, as a bonafide wellness trend, industrial hemp is poised to become a major cash crop for the upper Midwest. And the numbers show people want in on the action.
Since Wisconsin started allowing farmers to grow hemp a year ago, applications have more than quadrupled, said Melody Walker, plant, pest, and disease manager for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The department had received 1,310 license applications as of Tuesday, said Walker, who presented at the conference. There's still about a week before the March 1 deadline for the 2019 growing season.
By comparison, the department issued 245 hemp growing licenses last year, Walker said. Only 135 of those growers actually grew hemp on a scant 1,850 acres total.
Wisconsin used to be a hemp hub, from the 1920s through World War II, but the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 rendered hemp illegal to grow or possess. Ironically, feral hemp remains a common weed throughout Wisconsin ditches.
The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp — and its seeds, derivatives and extracts — with the stipulation that plants must contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, at levels below 0.3 percent. Hemp that tests positive for THC levels above this threshold must be destroyed by law.
Unlike marijuana cannabis, hemp cannabis has been optimized to contain high levels of CBD and low levels of THC, though concentrations of both compounds increase as the plants mature.
CBD extracted from hemp flowers is also the main source of excitement around hemp, which can be grown for fiber and grain as well.
A mature hemp plant produces about one pound of dried flowers, which can sell for $20 to $50 per pound, said conference speaker Bryan Parr, agronomist with Legacy Hemp in Prescott, Wis. Since growers plant between 1,000 and 2,000 plants an acre, that translates to up to $100,000 per acre before seed, labor and processing costs are factored in.
"Everyone's looking at CBD," said Joe Klingelhutz, farm and realty specialist at the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust.
CBD proponents, including Klingelhutz, swear by the oil for treating medical problems including anxiety, pain, sleeplessness and seizures. Doctors say the medical evidence for CBD isn’t there, except as treatment for two types of childhood epilepsy.
"CBD is the new wave," said Klingelhutz, who said that he frequently gets calls from farmers looking for growing information.
But the high rewards don’t come without equally high risks.
"Because people are aware of feral hemp and wild hemp, there’s a myth that you can just throw it in some soil and it will grow," said Walker, who added that she sometimes tries to dissuade first-time growers from starting with hemp. "It's not like any other agricultural crop. There's so many agricultural rules and costs to it."
Hemp seeds range between $1 and $5 per seed and have a high seedling mortality rate, Parr said. "One quarter of the seeds that you buy will not grow up to be a full plant."
Starting out with seedlings is a more certain but expensive option, Parr said.
Growing hemp for CBD is also a labor-intensive activity that requires hand planting, weeding and harvesting, Parr said.
Hemp plants can be male or female, but only female plants matter for CBD production. Fields must be kept free of male plants that can pollinate female flowers and cause CBD levels to plummet dramatically.
Because Wisconsin is rife with feral hemp growing by the wayside, growers must be hypervigilant about weeding out male plants, Parr said. Complicating matters and adding to growers' workloads, female plants can also turn hermaphrodite when stressed, meaning they become both male and female in a final bid to self-pollinate and survive.
And there’s the tug of war between optimizing plants for CBD content and keeping them from "going hot." That's when THC levels skyrocket and the whole crop has to be destroyed, Parr said.
Drought, insects, and other environmental stressors can cause THC to peak, Parr said, so "it’s so important to test this stuff on a regular basis" and harvest prior to the inevitable THC spike. THC tests cost between $75 to $100 per plant, Parr added.
Finally, Parr stressed the importance of making sure growers have a buyer lined up before they plant.
"We're getting to a point where we're outpacing the demand," he said. "If you don’t have a contract, you may be sitting on $15,000 to $20,000 of crop you can’t sell."
Parr said he could count the number of license Wisconsin processors able to extract CBD on one hand.
Jeff Kostuik, of Hemp Genetics International in Saskatchewan, Canada, echoed this sentiment, adding that states like California and Colorado have the upper hand because they entered the CBD market earlier.
Unphased by the challenges, Renee, 58, and Scott Vandenberg, 55, of County Line Farm in De Pere, Wis., said they were eager to get some plants in the ground before the CBD bubble bursts.
"Everyone's enticed by the prices," Renee said. "You wonder if the prices are going to stay high."
Although they had never heard of CBD until November, Renee said they were approached by a business partner about it. They asked their friends and pastor whether it was ethical to grow hemp for CBD before they made up their minds, Renee said.
The feedback they got was overwhelmingly positive, she said. "Everyone who talks about it champions the health benefits."
The couple has 75 years of farming experience between them, and listening to the panelists lay out the intricacies of growing hemp made them more determined to grow it, Renee said. After the conference ends Saturday, the Vandenbergs said, they will continue on to the Hemp Expo in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday.
Tony Bowers, 66, of Brightenridge Shire Farm in Sparta, who was volunteering at conference, said his main takeaway was that hemp was too labor intensive for him.
Jentz, who came to the conference with her growers license application filled out, said that hearing the panelists lay everything plainly gave her a better idea of what to expect her first year. She said she plans to submit her application after the conference.
