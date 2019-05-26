The High Roller Skating Centers of La Crosse and Eau Claire will honor active and fallen military by donating 50% of all admissions from noon to 4 p.m. on Memorial Day to A Million Thanks Fund-a-Scholar Program.
Skaters will be encouraged to write a red, white and blue thank-you note to an active military service member.
The program raises funds to provide higher education scholarships to children of fallen military members. Both High Roller locations have taken part in Skates for Heros and A Million Thanks, which has sent close to 10 million thank you letters to active U.S. military and veterans.
Anyone planning to attend the Memorial Day Red, White, and Blue Day Skate is encouraged to wear those colors for a chance to win prizes being offered by the rink to the most patriotic skaters.
Admission is $5. For skating or letter drop-off information, visit highrollerskating.com or call 608-788-7170 (La Crosse) or 715-832-6000 (Eau Claire).
