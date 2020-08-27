High school sports: La Crosse Central, Logan parents and athletes show support for fall season as county sets daily record for COVID-19 cases

“They had their hopes up when the WIAA gave the decision-making to the schools. Then, when the decision was made to postpone the season, it just crushed their hopes,” Holtz said. “We’ve taken so much from these kids. They didn’t get to finish last year, obviously. So many kids didn’t get to go to prom, graduation. Memories are lost.”

Mason Herlitzke, a junior on Central’s football team, said that he hoped the protest would get the superintendent’s attention.

“It’s important for me to be here today because I feel like we need to be able to play sports, to have the interactions with our coaches, teammates, (have) competitions, get some normalcy back,” Herlitzke said. “... I know the people that are here, the people who signed the petition — almost 700 people — want to play in the fall.”

Central activities director Joe Beran said earlier this month that the decision to push the fall season to the spring was influenced by the La Crosse School District starting classes virtually.

“It was a decision made under the guise of safety,” Beran told the Tribune a few weeks ago. “It’s hard to have kids attending school virtually, then having them come to school for practice at the end of the day.”