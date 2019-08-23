High time for sweet corn: Customers flock to the yellow truck on La Crosse's South Side

Mike Bilot remembers his first time.
It was the late 1970s, La Crosse’s south side, and he had just stepped out of a bowling alley.
“I was like everybody else, intrigued by this bright, bright yellow truck with these orange wooden box rails,” said Bilot, who, though he didn’t know it then, was about to initiate a decades-long love affair. “I started buying their sweet corn, and every year since then, it’s just gotten better and better.”
The Traastad corn truck, a fixture in front of South Lanes bowling alley this time of year, attracts scores of customers who wait months and months for that sweet yellow crunch.
Kevin and Maggie Traastad, who have run the business since 2009, insist they have no secrets, no idea why their corn is so tasty. All they know is: Every time they open the tailgate of that famous yellow truck, people come and keep coming, as if pulled by a magnet.
“It’s a lot of fun, because you get to meet and talk with so many amazing people,” Maggie said. “A lot of people remember Kevin from when he was little, or remember his dad, and I love hearing their stories. That’s always been my favorite part.”
Kevin’s parents, Ole and Hanna, started the business 40 years ago on a farm in Coon Valley. Ole chose to use a yellow truck, though he never said why, and began selling corn in the old Dahl Automotive parking lot, 100 feet from where Kevin and Maggie sell now.
Ole died in 2005, and Hanna retired in 2009.
“It was important for us to keep the tradition going,” said Kevin, who often helped out as a child. “If I didn’t love it back then, I wouldn’t be doing it now.”
The corn is a hit with customers, now more than ever.
As a line stretched across the South Lanes parking lot Friday, the couple, their hands a blur, stuffed sweet corn into paper and plastic bags. Whenever the line shrank to four or five, another wave of customers came rolling in, cash in hand.
“I wait all summer for it — it’s the sweetest corn there is,” said Jim Jamesson of La Crosse. Like most people, Jamesson chooses to boil his corn, and to eat it right when he gets it.
“There was one woman, a week or two ago, who didn’t want to pay $6 for a dozen, so she left,” he said. “To me, it’s worth it. Boy, is it worth it.”
“All the years I’ve been coming, I’ve never had a bad ear of corn from those people,” said Bilot, the bowler, who lives in Onalaska. “It’s so good, you don’t have to put butter on it. No salt, no pepper, no sugar — nothing.”
Bilot’s procedure is measured and meticulous, the stuff of religious ceremony.
First, he peels back the husks, as if opening a banana, and removes the tufts of corn silk.
Then he folds the husks back over the corn, and soaks the ears in saltwater for approximately two hours.
At long last, it’s grill time. He puts them on, and then waits and waits — waits until the husks are black and crispy.
“And then they’re done,” he said. “It’s like the best hot fudge sundae you’ve ever had, but better.”
The Traastads don’t mind how people cook the corn, as long as they buy it, and enjoy it.
They seem to.
The truck rumbles up to South Lanes about 10 a.m. with a bed full of sweet corn, fresh and green, like money from the mint. By 11:30, only scraps remain, and Maggie has to tell the late crowd that, unfortunately, they’ll have to try again next week.
Customers lament the brevity of the sweet corn season. The Traastads started selling in early August, and they expect to be open only one or two more days, likely next weekend.
This is not a full-time job for them. Kevin is a soil scientist for the USDA, and Maggie works in health insurance.
They hardly make a killing with their sweet corn, especially in a year like this, when fields were crippled by a cold, wet start to the growing season.
But the Traastads love what they do, they say, and plan to keep doing it. They’re already looking forward to next year.
Bilot and others promise to be there, trading a fistful of dollars for an armful of sweet corn.
To tide him over, Bilot bought 10 dozen ears and another dozen for each of his three children. He’ll grill some over the next several weeks, and he’ll keep the rest in the freezer, so he and his wife, Mary Jo, can get their fix when it’s 20 below.
Nothing beats it, he said.
A few weeks ago, before the Traastads opened for the season, Bilot went to another sweet corn seller in town, because he was getting impatient.
He returned home with the unfamiliar corn and went about his time-tested routine. When the husks were black and crispy, he turned off the grill and sat down.
“I ate half the ear,” he said, “and threw it away.”
