Highway worker injured in Monroe County crash

A two-vehicle crash Monday in Monroe County left a highway worker injured and law enforcement asking motorists to drive with caution in work zones.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Monroe County Highway Department truck was struck from behind by a semi traveling eastbound on Hwy. 71 near Kendall. The highway department truck was the last in a row of vehicles that was performing maintenance work on the shoulder of the road.

The driver of the highway truck was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi was uninjured. The semi sustained severe front-end damage.

Sheriff’s office Lt. Jeffrey Spencer said the crash is a “sobering reminder” to slow down and pay attention in work zones. He noted the crash occurred during Work Zone Awareness Week.

“This is a clear reminder of the reason for Work Zone Awareness Week,” Spencer said. “Please stay alert, and when you see work zone vehicles or workers, slow down and move over.”

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. It was assisted on scene by the sheriff’s office, Monroe County Emergency Management, Kendall Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance and Tomah Area Ambulance Service.

