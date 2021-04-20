Hiking the Appalachian: La Crosse couple at midpoint of journey

Tom and Chris Brown of La Crosse had on their retirement “bucket list” a goal of hiking the entire Appalachian Trail.

And they're halfway to crossing it off, they reported last week.

Their goal is to finish in finish in five years (2019-2023) – about 450 miles per year. The total distance is 2,190 miles.

They started in Georgia and have been through North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and now are in Pennsylvania. When all is said and done they will end in Maine and will have travelled through 14 states total.

They hike about 10 to 15 miles per day which is about 30,000 to 50,000 steps per day.

On the trail everyone gives themselves “trail names." Tom is “Traverse” and Chris is “Beanbuster.”

Both Tom, owner of Tom's Bobcat & Snowlowing Inc., and Chris are retired from the military, so they are no strangers to dehydrated meals. Some of their typical trail meals include: Spam and crackers, trail mix, rehydrated beef stew, or tortillas with pepperoni.