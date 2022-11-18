Hillsboro woman injured in two-vehicle crash south of Hillsboro

A Hillsboro woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Nov. 15 at the intersection of State Hwy. 80 and County Road EE in the town of Greenwood, south of Hillsboro.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 7:38 a.m. the Vernon County Sheriff's Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the crash.

Charles B. Schuster, 46, of Menomonee Falls, was traveling west on County Road EE in his 2019 GMC Sierra. Schuster was slowing for the intersection of State Hwy. 80 when he began to skid on the snow-covered road. Schuster slid past the stop sign and missed striking a school bus that was traveling north on State Hwy. 80.

Kimberly Darcy-Liska, 46, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on State Hwy. 80 in her Lexus SUV. Darcy-Liska's vehicle struck the rear of Schuster's pick-up. Schuster's vehicle went into a ditch and struck a road sign.

Darcy-Liska was treated and transported by Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service to Gundersen St. Joseph's Healthcare with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Schuster denied any injuries and declined transport.

The Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service and Petersen Wrecker service assisted the sheriff's office on scene.