Hillside Animal Hospital collects record 5,800 pounds of pet food donations for WAFER

Five thousand pounds of crunchy kibble would last the average dog a lifetime — more than 17 years.
But at WAFER food pantry, that seemingly monumental amount of puppy chow lasts but two months, divided among some 200 to 300 financially strained pet owners in the Coulee Region.
Hillside Animal Hospital delivered 5,800 pounds of much-needed pet food Thursday to WAFER's Causeway Boulevard facility, with staff at the food pantry helping unload bag after bag of dry vittles onto pallets.
Robert Spencer, who founded Hillside in 1974, had pledged $1 for every pound over 1,500 received, the sum used to purchase up to $1,000 in additional pet food and allowing Hillside to donate a record amount this year.
"We're really grateful for Hillside's partnership," said WAFER executive director Erin Waldhart. "It means a lot to us that we can count on this donation every year."
This is the 10th year the veterinary hospital has collected pet food from staff and clients, with 650 pounds donated the first year, 5,281 pounds dropped off in 2018 and the goal for 2019 set at 5,500 pounds.
Hillside's donation drive ran Nov. 1 through Dec. 18, and the outpouring of support proved there are many a pet lover in the La Crosse community. One Hillside client contributed $400, and a pet food supplier gave $3,500.
"What I love is how excited the community gets," Michelle Hemp, practice manager at Hillside and drive organizer, says of the donations. "I do think pets are so important to people, so this is Hillside's way to give back to people because we see on a daily basis the animal-human bond."
With WAFER focused on feeding people in need, providing grocery packages to more than 1,500 families each month or 1.5 million meals annually, the contributions for canine and feline companions make sure even furry family members are satiated.
"The patrons that we serve can't afford food and that's why they are here," Waldhart said. "And if they can't afford food for themselves they certainly can't afford food for their pets."
Spencer says both the clients who donate and those who are recipients express appreciation for the pet food drive, and he in turn is thankful.
"We're always proud of our clients and suppliers who support us," Spencer says. "No matter how much food we collect it will never be enough to fill all the need, but the small way we can help gives us (pleasure)."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.