Hillside Animal Hospital collects record 5,800 pounds of pet food donations for WAFER

"What I love is how excited the community gets," Michelle Hemp, practice manager at Hillside and drive organizer, says of the donations. "I do think pets are so important to people, so this is Hillside's way to give back to people because we see on a daily basis the animal-human bond."

With WAFER focused on feeding people in need, providing grocery packages to more than 1,500 families each month or 1.5 million meals annually, the contributions for canine and feline companions make sure even furry family members are satiated.

"The patrons that we serve can't afford food and that's why they are here," Waldhart said. "And if they can't afford food for themselves they certainly can't afford food for their pets."

Spencer says both the clients who donate and those who are recipients express appreciation for the pet food drive, and he in turn is thankful.

"We're always proud of our clients and suppliers who support us," Spencer says. "No matter how much food we collect it will never be enough to fill all the need, but the small way we can help gives us (pleasure)."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

