A new pilot program from Hilltopper Refuse & Recycling is looking to turn waste into garden gold with a bulk windrow composting operation.
Brandon Knudtson, refuse and recycling coordinator for Hilltopper, is launching an organic material collection program, the first of its kind in the Coulee Region, in late August or September, partnering with Festival Foods, the People's Food Co-op and Green Earth Compost to transform food scraps to nutrient rich soil.
"Obviously in our area we have Xcel Energy burning waste for energy, but there's still a portion that ends up in the landfill," Knudtson says. "My estimate is one container at each of the five locations will divert close to 200 tons of waste total per year from the landfill."
Comparatively, Hillview Urban Agriculture diverts about 15,000 pounds, or 7.5 tons, of food waste annually, using worms to break down scraps from UW-La Crosse food services, Mayo Clinic Health System and Western Technical College.
Knudtson started working on the organic material collection "passion project" 18 months ago, looking for a sustainable way to process non-dairy or meat food remnants of large quantities.
In early spring, Knudtson discussed the plan with representatives from Festival Foods and the People's Food Co-op, who signed on to receive a container for food waste from their establishments.
Four Festival locations in La Crosse, Holmen and Onalaska, as well as the co-op, will pay a weekly fee for Hilltopper to collect the contents and transport it to Green Earth Compost in Holmen. Green Earth will be paid from the charges billed to the participating stores.
"Festival is interested in participating in this new program with Hilltopper because it’s the right thing to do," said Cody Sandahl, energy and material recovery manager for Festival Foods. "One of Festival’s core values is to make a positive difference in the communities we serve, and I think this program is a great example of one of the many ways we can achieve this.
"By diverting food scraps, imperfect produce and fruit and veggie trimmings for composting, we’re changing what would be 'normal' for the grocery industry in a way that makes a positive difference in the community and for the planet," Sandahl said. "Composting prevents a valuable source of material from going to waste and allows the nutrients to be put back into the soil. We are thrilled to partner with Hilltopper and hopeful that the momentum for this program will continue to grow in La Crosse County."
The People's Food Co-op will utilize the composting program in its produce and food service departments, but not in the deli cafe seating area.
"People's Food Co-op is community owned. That means we have a unique understanding of how we must nourish and respect not only our shoppers but our community and our environment as well," said People's Food Co-op store manager Scott Weaver. "Composting waste at our store is another way we can be an exemplary model of healthy and sustainable living."
Green Earth Compost will use the windrow method to break down the waste, with the resulting premium compost sold onsite and at landscaping centers for use in rain gardens, bioretention cells for treating stormwater, erosion control, gardening, farming and hemp production for CBD oil.
The aerated method is considered best suited to high-volume operations, those that collect from businesses, restaurants and packing plants.
The process forms organic waste into windrows, or rows of piles, which are turned periodically. The windrows generate heat and allow for oxygen flow, making it possible to maintain the practice in cold weather. Large amounts of scrap wood are needed to help absorb the liquid runoff from the process.
"Hilltopper had been working for some time on starting a food scraps route, be it residential or commercial, and I’m always looking to increase my feed stocks whenever possible," says Tom Dummer, owner of Green Earth Compost. "Composting is an amazing tool."
Knudtson, who has attended conferences and done extensive research on the composting operation, foresees possible challenges along the way, mainly freezing weather and contamination.
Experimentation may be needed for the former, with proper training of employees on what constitutes organic material crucial in preventing the latter.
"(We'll need to) evaluate the issues, come up with solutions and come to conclusions," says Knudtson, who will be closely evaluating and troubleshooting along the way. "From my standpoint it's very doable in our area."
To increase the program's chance for success, Knudtson is deliberately starting small, with ambitions to bring in other businesses, establishments and, ultimately, community members in the future, with Hilltopper possibly offering residential curbside pickup of food waste.
For more information or to donate scrap wood for the composting program, contact Brandon Knudtson at 608-783-6727 ext. 111 or email branknudtson@hilltopperrefuse.com.
