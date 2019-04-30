Try 3 months for $3

Hillview Urban Agriculture Center will host a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, from at the Hillview Greenhouse, 624 Vine St.

Heirloom and organic variety seedlings of tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, melons, lettuce and fertilizers will be for sale. Experienced gardeners will be onsite to answer questions. 

Visit hillviewuac.org for full list of plants, as well as updates on free mini classes for beginners.

