Whether new to gardening or "old hat," at the Bountiful Gardens Bash all will learn about techniques necessary to gardening.
The event will from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Washburn Community Garden, 924 Division St.
Master gardeners and several Washburn community gardeners will answer questions. There will be demonstrations on permaculture, vermicomposting, presentations from UW-L and Hillview's Market Baskets, and the Iguana's Mexican Street Café food truck.
During the event, a raffle will be held with prizes donated by Balanced Bodywork, Pearl Street Books, the La Crosse Distilling Company and Global Grounds Coffee Shop.
Proceeds will support the mission of the Hillview Urban Agriculture Center.
