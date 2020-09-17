 Skip to main content
Hispanic Heritage month launches tonight
The annual community reception for Hispanic Heritage Month will be held online at 7 p.m. Sept. 17, launching programming for the month.

This year, organizers look to hear from the community on what individuals are experiencing during the pandemic, as well as what can be done to ease urgent needs.

The Zoom meeting requires registration to participate, which can be completed at https://viterbo.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMkfu2urzgvEtair_ABtEuMeG6Cy4vJkcZm.

