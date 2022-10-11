Hispanic youth facing highest rate of obesity, Mayo Arcadia promoting healthy habits

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close Oct. 15, Mayo Clinic Health System is addressing the high childhood obesity rates in the community through education and community initiatives.

Among children, hispanic youth have the highest rate of obesity at 26.2%, compared to 24.8% for non-Hispanic Black youth, 16.6% for non-Hispanic white youth, and 9.0% for non-Hispanic Asian children.

From 2013 to 2016, Hispanic children were 1.8 times more likely to be obese as compared to non-Hispanic white children. And in 2017, Hispanic high school students were 50% more likely to be obese as compared to non-Hispanic white youth.

The rate for Hispanic adults lies in between those of Black and white persons at around 46%.

Dr. Jodi Breska, family medicine and prenatal care at Mayo Clinic Health System in Arcadia, and Victoria Gutierrez Zuniga, medical assistant at Mayo Arcadia, work with the Hispanic community on a daily basis and have found income, convenience, work schedules and perceptions of certain foods to be factors in weight.

Per the CDC, from 2017 to 2020 among all races and nationalities, those age 2 to 19 in the lowest income bracket had the highest rates of obesity, 8% above those in the highest income group. In 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports, among full-time workers the average Hispanic/Latino median household income was $55,321, almost $20,000 less than non-hispanic white households, with an unemployment rate of 10.4% versus 7.5%, respectively.

The higher cost of fresh and nutritious foods, along with convenience, leads some in the Hispanic community to purchase mainly fast foods or processed foods. Per the League of United Latin American Citizens, around 33% of Latinos eat two or fewer servings of fruits and vegetables on a daily basis, with 40% citing expensiveness.

Fast food and "junk food," Mayo Arcadia providers and interpreters have found, are also viewed by some Hispanics as being the "American way," says Gutierrez Zuniga.

Hispanic adults, Breska says, have shown less increase in obesity than youth, which she credits in part to jobs that keep them moving and more of a tendency to eat the more nutritious foods they were raised on.

"The adults are still in that generation were they were brought up eating more home cooked, balanced meals, and they're hard working, whereas the kids are eating whatever they can quick grab from the cupboard or the refrigerator."

Many children are largely sedentary during the day, especially those who are home alone or have a parent sleeping and cannot go outside safely be themselves. This is particularly an issue for parents working opposite schedules.

In order to avoid daycare, one parent will work during the day, another at night, and in turn "they are exhausted, they are worn out," and less likely to be active with their children or shop for and prepare a nutritious meal. Gutierrez Zuniga notes in some Hispanic families, traditional gender roles are still followed, with the mother taking on the majority or all of grocery shopping, meal preparation and errands.

"Not all homes have balanced roles," says Gutierrez Zuniga. "If the mother is working a full shift and then has to be responsible for the cooking, there just isn't that energy."

To help families access healthy foods, and encourage physical activity, Mayo locations donate to local food pantries, and within the system promote community involvement and engagement. Representatives of Mayo are present at area events, fundraisers and community gatherings to provide education and information on healthy living.

On a community level, the School District of Arcadia operates a garden, Breska says, and there are Hispanic food stores that sell cultural foods and ingredients. Mayo staff will visit classrooms to discuss nutrition with students, introducing them to different types of fruit and vegetables and how many servings they should aim to consume each day.

Recreationally, the Wanek Community Center has been growing in popularity, with families walking the track, playing basketball and exploring new forms of fitness.

"I get excited that that seems to be getting larger with more people taking advantage of it," says Gutierrez Zuniga. "What I'm seeing is the kiddos of families that are more trusting of the community and let them be involved in more activities have been utilizing it, and they are encouraging each other to be healthier."

Gutierrez Zuniga is hopeful the end to pandemic lockdowns -- which meant a pause on gym class, school lunches, and recess -- leads to better health among youth.

"We went through this brief downtime, "Gutierrez Zuniga says. "But we're heading in the right direction."