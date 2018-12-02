Many of the elements are the same: the tree, the gifts, the decadent meal. But in the early 1900s, Christmas wasn’t quite the spectacle it is today — even Santa was a little less jolly.
Local families were invited to take a tour of holidays past Saturday at the Historic Hixon House, which is open again today and next weekend as a fundraiser for the La Crosse Historical Society. The home was built in 1858 and 90 percent of the furnishings are original, but volunteers took a little liberty with the holiday decor, combining Christmas past and present for a delightful display.
“Truthfully, a 1910 Christmas doesn’t have the bling it does now,” said Peggy Derrick, curator at the La Crosse County Historical Society. “I think people would be a little disappointed if we kept it historically accurate. In reality, the holidays were much less about decoration and more focused on being with family. There would be a little image of Santa, but not like the Santa you’d see today. He was skinnier, this is true.”
A commercialized Christmas didn’t exist a century ago, with piles of presents and a tree on display all December. At the home of Gideon and Ellen Hixon, and others across the United States, nary a decoration would have been hung until Christmas Eve, the tree brought in just before Christmas Day.
The Hixons’ five sons would have crafted garlands of cranberries, popcorn and paper, hanging tiny glass and metal baubles on the branches, with lit candles providing an elegant if hazardous, glow.
“Lights would have been $2,000 a strand in today’s money,” said Hixon House volunteer docent Mary Swingle, dressed in a full skirt and elegant blouse of period fashion. “There would be a lot of candles — lights represented Christ coming into the house.”
Swingle was one of five docents guiding guests through the living room, dining room and kitchen of the Victorian home, with musician Dan Eumurian, dressed in long-tailed black suit coat, playing classic holiday songs on the antique piano. About 200 visitors are expected over the two holiday open house weekends, with much preparation put into the event.
“It’s a big undertaking,” Derrick said. “The volunteers do a lot, for sure. There’s a lot of time involved.”
In the early 1900s, the Hixons’ two servants, usually young Norwegian immigrants, would have done the decorating, with a hired cook preparing a four-course meal with an oyster appetizer and turkey galantine for the main course, served on the family’s finest china.
“For a family as wealthy as the Hixons, it would have been quite the sumptuous meal,” Derrick said, adding that conversation happened between courses, not while dining.
“It would have been quite the drawn out, formal affair,” Swingle added.
Gingerbread cookies and an elaborate cake would be baked in the double oven in the kitchen, a room that would have been off limits to children and guests. Children would be allowed in the formal parlor, reserved for holidays and special occasions only, and staff would celebrate privately in their upstairs quarters.
“Social classes were much more adhered to,” Derrick explained. “Things were certainly more structured.”
Beneath the tree, children would find just a few small toys, while adults would delight in gifts of “luxury” food items, such as nuts and citrus fruit.
“Oranges were associated with Christmas in the Midwest,” Derrick noted.
Holiday open house visitors were treated to more conventional seasonal sweets, including hot chocolate and iced sugar cookies, while taking in the home’s sparkling chandeliers, plush settees, festively trimmed mantles and intricate woodwork. Visiting the Hixon House isn’t just a history lesson, Derrick said. For many, it’s a special occasion.
“This is an event family and friends do together,” Derrick said. “They make their own holiday memories here.”
