History Center and Apple Museum open house set in La Crescent

The Apple Museum, created by apple grower Frank Van Lin, tells the story of the local apple industry, which dates back to the 1850s. Visitors will find photographs and maps of the orchards, as well as tools used in growing and harvesting apples. In the same building is a display of telephones through the years and the original switchboard from the Ranch Motel. Visitors may take their photo making a phone call inside the last phone booth in La Crescent. In addition, Applefest memorabilia is featured inside the porch on the house.