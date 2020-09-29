 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
History Center and Apple Museum open house set in La Crescent
0 comments

History Center and Apple Museum open house set in La Crescent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
La Crescent History Center

La Crescent History Center and Apple Museum

 Contributed photo

The History Center and Apple Museum at 328 S. Third St. in La Crescent will offer free tours from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 11.

The Apple Museum, created by apple grower Frank Van Lin, tells the story of the local apple industry, which dates back to the 1850s. Visitors will find photographs and maps of the orchards, as well as tools used in growing and harvesting apples. In the same building is a display of telephones through the years and the original switchboard from the Ranch Motel. Visitors may take their photo making a phone call inside the last phone booth in La Crescent. In addition, Applefest memorabilia is featured inside the porch on the house.

The History Center and Apple Museum are owned and managed by the La Crescent Area Historical Society, a nonprofit organization that preserves a broad collection of documents, books, digital material, photographs, tools, military artifacts, and other items that are significant to local history. Visit lacrescenthistory.org for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Election 2020 Insights from UW-Madison Experts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News