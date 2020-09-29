History Center and Apple Museum open house set in La Crescent

The History Center and Apple Museum at 328 S. Third St. in La Crescent will offer free tours from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 11.
The Apple Museum, created by apple grower Frank Van Lin, tells the story of the local apple industry, which dates back to the 1850s. Visitors will find photographs and maps of the orchards, as well as tools used in growing and harvesting apples. In the same building is a display of telephones through the years and the original switchboard from the Ranch Motel. Visitors may take their photo making a phone call inside the last phone booth in La Crescent. In addition, Applefest memorabilia is featured inside the porch on the house.
The History Center and Apple Museum are owned and managed by the La Crescent Area Historical Society, a nonprofit organization that preserves a broad collection of documents, books, digital material, photographs, tools, military artifacts, and other items that are significant to local history. Visit lacrescenthistory.org for more information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.