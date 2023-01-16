History of immigrant health exhibit coming to Gundersen

For immigrants to the United States in the late 1800s and early 1900s, their experience with the healthcare system was much different than those native born, as many were, upon entry to the country, subjected to tests, inspections and screenings based on their nationality.

However, over the next decades and centuries, many worked tirelessly to improve the access and care they deserved, and an exhibit coming to Gundersen Health System will highlight both the struggles and the triumphs of their journey toward establishing a system that met their needs.

Outside/Inside: Immigration, Migration and Health Care in the United States, an exhibit detailing immigrants’ and migrants’ experience with healthcare over the past 130 years, will be in the La Crosse hospital lobby (near Urgent Care/Emergency) from Jan. 17 to Feb. 25. The exhibit, produced by the National Library of Medicine, is hosted by Library and Patient Education Services. A companion website is also available at nlm.nih.gov/exhibition/outsideinside/index.html.

To learn more about the exhibit, call Library and Patient Education Services at (608) 775-5410.

