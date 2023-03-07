In the late 19th century, millions of mussels were harvested from the Black and Mississippi rivers for the button-making trade. "The Clammer’s Wife: The Life of a Clammer and the Industry in La Crosse," by Terry Visger will address the pearl button industry, mussel harvesting and the Wisconsin Pearl Button Co. of La Crosse.

Professional Storyteller Terry Visger will share what she’s learned about the history of clamming in the area at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the La Crosse Area Heritage Center, 506 Main St. The story Visger created is one that could have been told by the wife of a clammer.

This event is free for La Crosse County Historical Society members. There is a $5 fee for nonmembers, which includes admission to the museum. Space for this event is limited, and advance registration is required at lchshistory.org or 608-782-1980.