16 years ago, body in town of Campbell freezer gained national attention

From there, the story’s news value escalated. Schuth held a tactical squad at bay overnight for 15 hours before surrendering peacefully around sunrise. The danger, however, wasn’t over. Police found homemade explosives and a sawed-off shotgun inside the home. Wolf said the explosives contained shrapnel, nails and other sharp projectiles.

“It they were to be lit, they would cause injury to anyone in close proximity,” Wolf said.

The story still wasn’t over; investigators were about to discover the morbid truth about Edith Schuth. She last appeared in the 2001 La Crosse City Directory along with Philip Schuth at the Bainbridge Street address, but the directory listed only Philip Schuth at the address from 2002 to 2004. There was never any notice that Edith Schuth was deceased.

Shortly after he was arrested, Schuth admitted for first time that his mother was dead.

“Nobody knew what the circumstances were with his mother,” Wolf said. “He just laughed and told us his mother was in the freezer.”

Investigators opened the freezer and saw a solid block of ice.

“We started chipping until we could see there was a body in there,” Wolf said. “I would say it was totally preserved.”