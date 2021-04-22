16 years ago, body in town of Campbell freezer gained national attention

Shooting incidents are never routine, but had the case of Phillip Schuth ended with a pair of bullet wounds, the story wouldn’t have traveled much beyond La Crosse.
But the story kept building and building until the body of Schuth’s mother, Edith Schuth, was pulled from a freezer.
“It was a very complex investigation because there were so many parts — a shooting, a dead body, explosives,” recalled La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf. “It was the talk of the community — a very bizarre situation.”
Sixteen years ago, Wolf was a sheriff’s office captain and supervised an investigation that gained national attention.
The incident began April 23, 2005, when a 10-year-old boy was playing on what he believed was an abandoned property at 1330 Bainbridge St. in the town of Campbell. The property was, in fact, Schuth’s French Island residence, and Schuth took exception to the boy’s presence.
The boy told his parents that an enraged Schuth, 52 years old at the time, struck him in the head and took his bicycle. The boy’s parents confronted Schuth, who shot the father in the right shoulder and arm. Another bullet grazed the father’s cheek and the mother’s leg. The father was treated and released at a local hospital.
From there, the story’s news value escalated. Schuth held a tactical squad at bay overnight for 15 hours before surrendering peacefully around sunrise. The danger, however, wasn’t over. Police found homemade explosives and a sawed-off shotgun inside the home. Wolf said the explosives contained shrapnel, nails and other sharp projectiles.
“It they were to be lit, they would cause injury to anyone in close proximity,” Wolf said.
The story still wasn’t over; investigators were about to discover the morbid truth about Edith Schuth. She last appeared in the 2001 La Crosse City Directory along with Philip Schuth at the Bainbridge Street address, but the directory listed only Philip Schuth at the address from 2002 to 2004. There was never any notice that Edith Schuth was deceased.
Shortly after he was arrested, Schuth admitted for first time that his mother was dead.
“Nobody knew what the circumstances were with his mother,” Wolf said. “He just laughed and told us his mother was in the freezer.”
Investigators opened the freezer and saw a solid block of ice.
“We started chipping until we could see there was a body in there,” Wolf said. “I would say it was totally preserved.”
Once the standoff ended, Wolf said Schuth was a cooperative suspect. He described Schuth as an intelligent man who had never caused problems with law enforcement. His life was full of paradox — a person who graduated with a bachelor’s degree from UW-La Crosse in 3½ years, was well-read and briefly published his own magazine, yet was living in a rundown house with no running water, no furnace and limited electricity (the house was razed in 2019).
Wolf said the case “was a circumstance of loneliness and some mental health issues.”
Schuth later told a La Crosse Tribune reporter that Edith Schuth died of natural causes the morning of Aug. 15, 2000, and that his reaction to the death was panic. He never reported his mother’s death and continued to access her Social Security benefits, which he said was necessary for him to survive. At the time of his arrest, he had $10,000 in cash at the house and $25,000 in an account funded by Edith Schuth’s Social Security payments.
For the next several months, the case was a hot topic in La Crosse. A local businessman sold car magnets that read, “My Mom is Cooler than Yours!” and “My Old Lady is Cooler than Yours!” Schuth’s fellow inmates at the La Crosse County Jail called him “Sub-Zero,” “Freezer Boy,” and “Frosty.”
Schuth pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide, recklessly endangering safety and hiding a corpse and also pleaded guilty to federal Social Security fraud. After serving a seven-year sentence, he was released from the Columbia Correctional Institution April 16, 2012, followed by 10 years extended supervision.
Schuth was originally scheduled to live in the Eau Claire area, but a housing conflict sent him to live in La Crosse.
Wolf praised the professionalism of those who investigated the crime, especially officers who confirmed the presence of a dead body in the freezer.
“It was just one of those things that we needed to do for the sake of justice,” he said.
From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s
1951: La Crosse Central High School
1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets
1954: Triangle Cafe
1954: Estell Tall Fashions
1954: Howards Clothes
1954: Crescent Jewelers
1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop
1954: YMCA basketball
1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire
1955: La Crosse Beauty School
1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse
1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly
1957: Kroger
1957: Jackson Plaza
1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement
1958: 1st National Bank
1958: State Bank of La Crosse
1958: Heat exchanger plant
1958: American Legion parade
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.