Book documents love, determination of World War II POW from La Crosse

David Britt says most people don’t know the significance of the words “hell ship.”

He wants to change that. His father, Chester Britt, endured three of them during World War II.

“I’ve talked to senior people and asked them if they’ve heard of the hell ships, and they haven’t,” David Britt said. “Twenty-two thousand people died on those ships, and nobody knows about it.”

Chester Britt was one of the survivors. David Britt wrote a book about his father’s experience as a captive of the Japanese during the war and will present “Relentless Hope: A True Story of War and Survival” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at American Legion Post 52 in La Crosse.

The book details pre-World War II military life in the Philippines and combat there shortly after America entered World War II. It also documents the horrendous conditions suffered by Allied prisoners of war held by the Japanese.

Most of all, it details the love and determination of Chester Britt, a La Crosse native and West Point graduate who was a prisoner of the Japanese for over three years and endured suffering beyond normal comprehension.

In the introduction, readers are warned in bold type that “this book recounts horrible details of war, worse than we can imagine. The reality of what POWs endured is unspeakable. We did not change anything to make it socially palatable.”

David Britt, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, got the idea to write the book during a 2017 Memorial Day service near his home in Florida.

“I look around the audience, and everybody had white hair except for about six Boy Scouts,” he recalled. “I thought to myself I should write something about my parents so that my children and grandchildren will know something about them.”

He describes the book as a “love story about my parents, but it’s also about the war interrupted them and about how my father survived.” He said his father was a man of “high character” who had “compassion for other people.” Character and compassion were critical to Chester Britt’s survival as American POWs relied on each other to stay alive.

“If you didn’t have a circle of men you could depend on, you couldn’t make it,” David Britt said.

Chester Britt was born in La Crosse in 1915 and graduated from La Crosse Logan High School. He was a tall, active, curious youngster who had a knack for math. He fell in love with his school sweetheart, Grace Runice, and the two married the day after Chester Britt graduated from West Point in 1940.

In September 1940, the newlyweds set sail for the Philippines, where the newly commissioned Lt. Britt taught Filipino officers how to run computations for artillery fire. At first, the assignment seemed idyllic — a newlywed couple sharing their first months of marriage in a tropical paradise. But as relations between the United States and Japan grew worse, families of military personnel were ordered to return home. Grace Britt, five months pregnant with the couple’s first child, Chester Jr., left the Philippines in April 1941. It would be more than four years before she would see her husband again.

Japan attacked the Philippines within hours after the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. Allied forces withdrew to the Bataan peninsula, where they were trapped by the Japanese. Dwindling supplies of food and ammunition forced 80,000 Allied soldiers to surrender April 9, 1942. The American and Filipino soldiers were then forced to walk 60-70 miles to a POW camp during what became known as the Bataan Death March.

It’s estimated that between 5,000 and 18,000 American and Filipino soldiers died during the march. David Britt wrote “those who could not maintain the pace were shot or stabbed or left to die in the road.” For Chester Britt, the march was the beginning of what David Britt describes as “41 months of savagery, torture and endless cruelty.”

The Bataan Death March was horrible, but the hell ships were worse. With the Japanese losing the war and Americans poised to retake the Philippines, Britt was loaded onto his first hell ship that was scheduled to sail for Japan.

The ship never made it. It left Manila Dec. 13, 1944, but was attacked by American forces and sunk before leaving sight of the Philippines. Britt survived only because he could swim to shore.

The prisoners were loaded onto a second ship two weeks later. The hungry and thirsty prisoners were packed together in unsanitary conditions with little food and water. The book recounts one morning when Chester Britt awoke to discover the two soldiers who were jammed next to him had both died.

Britt was nursed back to relative health in Japan so that he could be used for slave labor. That meant boarding another hell ship to Manchuria, where the Japanese maintained a labor camp in Mudken. As Japan’s military position became more desperate, conditions at the Mudken camp deteriorated, leaving Chester Britt on the brink of starvation.

“Toward the end, he couldn’t walk anymore,” David Britt said. “He was down to 101 pounds.”

The Japanese surrendered five days after the Americans dropped the second of two atomic bombs on Japan. However, there were reports that Japan was planning post-surrender executions of POWs, and it’s likely that only a daring paratrooper raid Aug. 15, 1945, saved the life of Chester Britt and the other Allied soldiers inside the camp.

David Britt said it was a burning desire to be reunited with Grace and meet his first-born son that kept him alive.

“In one of his letters, he said he was alive because of a Britt stubbornness,” David Britt said.

Chester Britt spent seven weeks in military hospitals before he was finally reunited with his family Oct. 20, 1945. The book contains a clipping from the La Crosse Tribune that reported the event.

He was promoted to captain and resumed his military career at Fort Bliss, Texas, where his math skills were put to use during Operation Paper Clip, a secret American program that employed former scientists and engineers from Nazi Germany to build rockets.

Chester Britt’s postwar service was cut short by a massive stroke Dec. 1, 1950, which paralyzed his left arm and made it difficult for him to walk. He returned to La Crosse, and his health steadily declined until he died July 6, 1953, at age 38. David Britt calls his father’s death a delayed casualty caused by over 900 days of mistreatment and malnourishment.

Grace Britt never remarried after saying good-bye to the love of her life.

“She was a person of grace, which is appropriate because that’s her name,” David Britt said. “She was a wonderful woman, a Godly woman. Her faith sustained her.”

The book is filled with photos, copies of letters Chester Britt attempted to send home and other memorabilia of his military service.

“We have an unbelievable amount of memorabilia from that period,” David Britt said.

It also contains accounts of Chester Britt’s closest friends and the agony he suffered as many of them died. Of the 22 Class of 1940 West Point officers who were captured in the Philippines, only 11 returned to America alive.

David Britt had lots of help with the project. John Duresky, a Logan High School classmate, edited the book and conducted research for historical accuracy.

“John did an incredible job of researching things and confirming what I was writing,” David Britt said.

Vickie Graham, another Logan classmate, helped edit the book.

David Britt hopes as many people as possible hear his father’s story.

“The big thing for me is for this story to get out,” he said. “It’s a part of history that’s largely forgotten.”

