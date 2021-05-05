La Crosse County Historical Society launching new training program for tour guides this summer

The La Crosse County Historical Society will begin training its tour guides this summer through a new program as it gears up for another season of historical tours and events.
LCHS Guide School will replace as-needed training previously offered to the tour guides and docents and will begin June 1 for those interested in volunteering.
“Guide School will be fun, challenging and educational for adults and older students. Enrollees will learn about the history of our region and learn to represent LCHS and La Crosse in a professional manner, as well as get tips and advice on how to present an engaging narrative. Giving a tour is essentially storytelling, and it’s the way that we as humans most easily learn,” LCHS said in a statement.
All guides will now need to graduate the program, and this summer’s first class is expected to complete the training in time to begin tours in mid-July.
LCHS draws in hundreds of visitors each summer and fall for historical tours of the city and landmarks, including the historic Hixon House museum and by way of trolley, tour bus, cruise boat and more.
Leading the LCHS Guide School will be a former employee and longtime historian, Margaret Lichter. She previously curated the Hixon House during its restoration and trained its docents for the reopening, and has experience running docent programs at Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien and at the St. Louis Art Museum.
“I believe she is the person who can achieve our goal of making our guide and docent programs both more rewarding for participants and more prestigious,” said Peggy Derrick, executive director of LCHS.
The new training program will ensure each tour guide receives the same training across the board, Derrick said.
“Before training was done on an as-needed, more casual basis, and it was done by myself with help from the docents themselves or a volunteer who helped with tour guides. This will be more structured and consistent, and it will ensure that everyone receives the same training and that they know each other and work as a team,” she said.
Tour guides and docents are volunteers, and while LCHS Guide School will come with some fees, they will be reimbursed after a guide completes six tours, and the group is offering scholarships to “serious applicants” for its first year.
The training will offer two tracks for docents, who lead interpretive tours at Hixon House and focus on the social and cultural history of La Crosse in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, or tour guides, who lead interpretive tours by trolley or bus and focus on local history and information about local life and current events.
Guides will be required to have a valid COVID-19 vaccine, and must have an interest in local history and a “willingness to learn.”
“The LCHS Guide School is going to be something new: a challenge and an opportunity to learn and grow,” LCHS said.
Those interested in becoming a tour guide can visit the LCHS website at lchshistory.org for more information, apply for the program and to find the class schedule, or call 608-782-1980. Applications will be accepted through June 1.