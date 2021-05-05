La Crosse County Historical Society launching new training program for tour guides this summer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I believe she is the person who can achieve our goal of making our guide and docent programs both more rewarding for participants and more prestigious,” said Peggy Derrick, executive director of LCHS.

The new training program will ensure each tour guide receives the same training across the board, Derrick said.

“Before training was done on an as-needed, more casual basis, and it was done by myself with help from the docents themselves or a volunteer who helped with tour guides. This will be more structured and consistent, and it will ensure that everyone receives the same training and that they know each other and work as a team,” she said.

Tour guides and docents are volunteers, and while LCHS Guide School will come with some fees, they will be reimbursed after a guide completes six tours, and the group is offering scholarships to “serious applicants” for its first year.

The training will offer two tracks for docents, who lead interpretive tours at Hixon House and focus on the social and cultural history of La Crosse in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, or tour guides, who lead interpretive tours by trolley or bus and focus on local history and information about local life and current events.