'Pop Up History' on Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail in July

The Monroe County Local History Room & Museum and the Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum in Sparta are unveiling a “Pop-Up History: Along the Bike Trail” display at two Monroe County bike trailheads in July.

On Friday, July 2, the “Pop-Up History” display will be in Norwalk Village Park. On Saturday, July 10 the display will be in Wilton at the Main Street bike trailhead. The display will be available to view at both sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

The “Pop-Up History” display is a tabletop exhibition of historic photos and maps illustrating the story of America’s first rail-to-trail bicycle trail. The display will also feature a trivia wheel game and provide cold treats for prizes.

History Room director and Monroe County historian Jarrod Roll said the purpose of the display is to promote the history of the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail. The 32-mile bike trail began as a railroad bed for the Chicago & North Western Railroad. The state of Wisconsin purchased the right-of-way for the trail from the railroad in 1965 and opened the recreational trail shortly thereafter.