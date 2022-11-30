The Way it Was: Wile Bros. Clothing Store, ca. 1910s

THE WAY IT WAS: The Wile Bros. clothing store at 116 N. Third St. downtown featured a well-lit window display along both sides of mosaic-title floor entryway. The floor included a “Wile’s” tiled nameplate, the beginning of which can be seen in the photo. City directories indicate that it sold both men’s and women’s fashions, and it surely attracted many shoppers during the Christmas season -- the sign in the photo reads: “Things he will appreciate can be found in our gift department inside." Items pictured here includes men’s overcoats, scarves, shirts, ties and hats. It’s likely the display on the other side of the entryway would have featured gift ideas for women.
According to city directories, the store was at 116 North 3rd Street from 1912-1923 and at 112 South 4th Street until its closing in 1929. The North 3rd Street building featured in the photo has since been torn down; its location would be the parking lot between Animal House and Digger’s Sting.
People are also reading…
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.