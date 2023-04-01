Alicia Elliott is a Native American Tuscarora author whose work “A Mind Spread Out on the Ground” tells the true story of depression, race, sexual assault and poverty in her family and her Indigenous community.

The title is a rough translation of the Mohawk word for “depression.” Elliott is a voice spreading the reality of crime against indigenous people in Canada, such as the brutal assault of Chief Allan Adam and his wife by Canadian Mounted Police over an expired license tag. The attack raged on while onlookers begged the police to stop, and the brutality was caught on a dashcam.

Elliot’s own childhood was filled with abuse and murder; her grandfather and uncle were both murdered by white men. Since 2019, Elliott has been writing about a report that was published by Canada’s National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Completed by over 4,000 researchers, contributors and witnesses, the report detailed the ongoing genocide in Canada of Indigenous people. Since 1980, between 1,200 and 4,000 women, girls and LGBTQIA+ people have gone missing or were murdered.

Elliott has stood up against many Canadians who protest the use of the word “genocide,” writing in a Washington Post article that under definitions by the United Nations and the Canadian government itself, what is happening to Indigenous women and children is, in fact, genocide. Elliott further countered critics by stating the fact that, at the time of writing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration had already received seven noncompliance orders from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal.

Elliott’s work and writing, while experiencing her own depression, is providing an essential voice for the current state of women and girls in Canada: They are being murdered at a rate 3-12 times higher than non-Indigenous people.