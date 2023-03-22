After graduating from Temple University, Chase-Riboud received a fellowship to study in Rome. Upon her return, she earned a master’s degree in fine arts from Yale. In 1979, Chase-Riboud published what would become an international bestseller, her novel “Sally Hemings.” Hemings was one of Thomas Jefferson’s many slaves, and Chase-Riboud alleged in her novel that Hemings had given birth to children by Jefferson. A Black author writing about Jefferson not only being a founding father but a father to children from one of his slaves angered and outraged people across the nation. Twenty years after the novel’s publication, DNA samples were taken from descendants of both Jefferson and Hemings. As a result, The Thomas Jefferson Foundation announced that Jefferson was the father of at least six children with Hemings, the first conceived before Hemings was 16 years old.