Chase-Riboud is an American novelist and artist, whose controversial novels have helped bring to mainstream readership the real lives of Black women in American history.
After graduating from Temple University, Chase-Riboud received a fellowship to study in Rome. Upon her return, she earned a master’s degree in fine arts from Yale. In 1979, Chase-Riboud published what would become an international bestseller, her novel “Sally Hemings.” Hemings was one of Thomas Jefferson’s many slaves, and Chase-Riboud alleged in her novel that Hemings had given birth to children by Jefferson. A Black author writing about Jefferson not only being a founding father but a father to children from one of his slaves angered and outraged people across the nation. Twenty years after the novel’s publication, DNA samples were taken from descendants of both Jefferson and Hemings. As a result, The Thomas Jefferson Foundation announced that Jefferson was the father of at least six children with Hemings, the first conceived before Hemings was 16 years old.
People are also reading…
In 2022, Chase-Riboud published “The Great Mrs. Elias,” a novel about the life of Hannah Elias, who, during the Victorian age, became the richest Black woman in the history of America. As an artist, Chase-Riboud has her works on display at the U.S. Federal Building in New York and the Museum of Modern Art. Chase-Riboud has received a Knighthood in Arts and Letters from the French government, and numerous literary awards for both poetry and fiction.