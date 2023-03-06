As a teacher and researcher, she became known for her accessible writing style. She was a prolific writer, with several best-selling books, and wrote for a number of other publications. She is perhaps best known as the author of “Nickel and Dimed: Or (Not) Getting By in America.” For three months in 2001, she went undercover to research this memoir. Ehrenreich tried to survive on a the wages from a series of minimum wage jobs: a waitress, a housekeeper, and then an employee in a big box store. Ehrenreich spent a significant amount of time speaking with other minimum wage workers, each only earning $7 an hour. In her book, she concluded that unless someone worked at least two minimum wage jobs, it was impossible to pay for both food and rent, mostly due to the inability for minimum wage workers to find affordable housing.