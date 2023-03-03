She started as a writer and researcher on NBC’s Today Show, then advancing her career at ABC Evening News and ABC 20/20. In 1976, Walters became the first journalist of any gender to garner a salary of $1 million (in today’s money, over $5 million). She presented an annual news special of the 10 Most Fascinating People, and in 1997 created the TV show “The View.” Of her most famous and groundbreaking interviews, she interviewed Menachem Begin, Anwar Sadat and Fidel Castro in 1977. Also that year, Walters was inducted into The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Hall of Fame. In 1980, Walters was the first person to interview Richard Nixon after he left the White House, daring to ask him if he regretted burning the Watergate tapes. Throughout her career, Walters steadfastly battled sexism in news broadcasting. In her later years, she battled ageism. To learn more about this barrier-breaking newswoman, you can read her popular book “How to Talk with Practically Anybody about Practically Anything” and her autobiography “Audition.”