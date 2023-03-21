Just as Simone de Beauvoir was the founder of the first wave of the feminist movement with the publication of her book “The Second Sex” in 1949, Betty Friedan (1921-2006) was the founder of the second wave of the feminist movement with the publication in 1963 of her book “The Feminine Mystique.”

Friedan graduated from Smith College in 1942 and studied psychology at the University of California-Berkeley, leaving to pursue a journalism career in New York. In the 1950s, she lost her newspaper job after she requested maternity leave. She continued to write for women’s magazines, but was frustrated by the common notion that women should be content with only domestic accomplishments.

With the publication of her book in 1963, Friedan discussed how, “The strange discrepancy between the reality of our own lives as women and the image to which we are trying to conform” was causing significant social problems for women. This fictional image of impossibly idealistic womanhood was what she called “the feminine mystique.” In 1966, Friedan co-founded the National Organization for Women and was president until 1970.

She was a tireless campaigner for equal pay for women, government-sponsored childcare, and the adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment. Her voice and viewpoints helped to launch her as one of the influential leaders of the women’s liberation movement of the 1960s and 1970s.