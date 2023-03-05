Dame Helen Mirren (1945- ) has acted in film, television, and on stage in comedies, mysteries, historical pieces, horror, and more. Mirren joined Britain’s National Youth Theatre at the age of 18 and the Royal Shakespeare Company one year later. In both the U.K. and the U.S., she has had a highly successful acting career for over five decades. Mirren has made women’s history visible through her portrayals of three British queens, Elizabeth I, Elizabeth II and Queen Charlotte, as well as Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia. Among her numerous acting awards, Mirren is the only performer of any gender to win the Triple Crown of acting (winning an Academy Award, an Emmy Award and a Tony Award) in both the U.K. and the U.S.] Of particular value to the portrayal of women in history are her roles in the BBC detective series “Prime Suspect” and her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth the II in “The Queen.” In “Prime Suspect,” she depicted a female detective under relentless pressure to prove herself in a traditionally male career, as well as making reproductive choices not typically shown on TV shows. In “The Queen,” Mirren portrayed the response of the British monarchy to the death of Princess Diana through the reaction of Queen Elizabeth II. In 2003, Elizabeth II made Helen Mirren a Dame Commander of the British Empire.