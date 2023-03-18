From an early age, Eleanor Rooselvelt became involved in social service work, teaching at a settlement house when only 18. At age 21, Eleanor married her fifth cousin, Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

She became active in The League of Women Voters and The Women’s Trade Union League. When FDR was stricken with polio in 1921, Eleanor took a larger role in his presidency, leading to her being called the president’s “Eyes, ears, and legs.” In 1933, Eleanor became the first First Lady to hold a press conference, to which she invited only women reporters. She wrote a popular newspaper column entitled “My Day,” which ran from December 1935 until September 1962, 6 days a week until 1961, then 3 days a week. She also hosted a radio show.

Eleanor advocated for bringing more women into government, improving health care, more housing for the poor, and full civil rights for minorities. In 1939, she very publicly resigned her membership from the Daughters of the American Revolution because they refused to allow gifted Black American contralto Marian Anderson to perform at Constitution Hall. After FDR died, Eleanor served as a delegate to the United Nations and was instrumental in drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted in 1948.