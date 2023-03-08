Gloria Steinem has become the American woman most identified with the women’s liberation movement of the 1960s and 1970s. Steinem is the daughter of a traveling salesman and a journalist, and saw her father desert the family when she was only 10 years old. At that age, Steinem was left alone to care for her mother who suffered from severe depression.

After graduating from Smith College, she started her professional journalism career in New York as a freelance writer. She found it very difficult for female journalists to get hard news assignments in the 1950s and 1960s, since men ran the newsrooms and women were relegated to secretarial roles. When she asked her editor if she could write political stories, her editor replied, “I don’t think of you that way.”

In 1963, she helped change the perception of female reporters after going undercover in Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Club, resulting in the article, “I Was a Playboy Bunny,” detailing the treatment of women and their working conditions at the club. In 1971, along with Black activist Dorothy Pitman-Hughes, Steinem founded Ms. Magazine. At the time, it was the only mass-circulated feminist magazine in America. In 1990, Steinem helped establish Take Our Daughter to Work Day, the first nationwide effort to help young girls learn about career opportunities. In 2013, President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest U.S. civilian honor.