Idle No More is an Indigenous activism group founded in Saskatchewan by four women in 2012. Originally formed to oppose Canadian Bill C-45 which removed environmental protection over air and waterways, the group has since become an international activism force, determined to write HERstory.

Making use of the fact that a huge number of people own and carry cellphones, Idle No More uses video-worthy flash mobs as a main form of protest. Creating flash mobs through round dancing, an improvisational Indigenous dance form that encourages audience participation, Idle No More uses drums made from natural resources currently in danger under proposed Canadian legislation to peacefully revolt against continued colonization. To the surprise of many, Idle No More’s flash mobs were not random. Once started, the flash mobs came one after another across Canada, then crossed into the United States with a flash mob involving hundreds of drummers and dancers at the Mall of America in Minnesota. Flash mobs then extended to American malls across the country, and as far away as the Middle East and New Zealand. Critics of Idle No More’s activism say their aims are too scattered and they would do better to try and work within the established governmental systems.

Idle No More released a clearly defined set of objectives in 2013, and when criticism did not stop, Idle No More stated succinctly that their mandate “is to work outside the systems of government.” Of particular concern to Indigenous women, Idle No More has been campaigning to have Indigenous people involved in the investigations of the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous Canadian women. Alex Wilson, an Idle No More organizer and associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan, has been leading the call for Indigenous women to be involved in the investigations of crimes against Indigenous women. As former Prime Minister Stephen Harper dismissed the basic importance of investigating these crimes, Wilson stated, “This isn’t just some kind of fringe group wanting attention. This is an issue of national importance.”

Idle No More’s website clearly documents their goals and activism, including a “Visual Herstory of the Movement.” The organization is also active on Facebook and Twitter.