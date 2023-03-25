Josephine Baker was a world-renowned Black singer, dancer, and clown. During the 1920s and 1930s, she was the highest-paid entertainer in Europe.

Her success in Vaudeville during the Harlem Renaissance propelled her to Paris where her mostly white audiences were entranced by her distinctive dancing, beautiful costumes, and African themes and styles. Throughout Europe she was known as the Black Venus, the Amber Queen, and Pablo Picasso himself called her “the Nefertiti of Now.”

Baker’s feminine flamboyance became symbolic of the new sexual freedom of the Jazz Age, and Baker was able to use her career as a platform for social activism. Her immense popularity in Europe during World War II gave Baker the perfect cover for spying. After performing in front of Nazis, Baker would write notes about what she overheard, and pass them to the French Resistance in the form of sheet music containing information written in invisible ink. For her work in France, she was awarded the Croix de Guerre, and the Legion of Honor.

Baker also helped alter society’s view of motherhood. Upon finding out she could not have children, Baker created her own multiracial family by adopting 13 children from around the world. After returning to the U.S., Baker became an activist for the Civil Rights Movement, and was one of the few women allowed to speak alongside Dr. Marin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks at the March on Washington in 1963. She used this opportunity to talk about racism in America compared to what she experienced in other countries: “You know, friends, that I do not lie when I tell you that I have walked into the palaces of kings and queens and into the houses of presidents. And much more. But I could not walk into a hotel in America and get a cup of coffee, and that made me mad.”