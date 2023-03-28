Josephine Butler (1828–1906) was born in Northumberland, England. Her father was a social reformer and fought for the abolition of the British slave trade.

Butler’s second cousin on her father’s side was the British Prime Minister from 1830 to 1834. She married in 1852, and she and her husband had four children. In 1863, their 6-year-old daughter, Evangeline, died after falling from a banister. Butler tried to cope with her grief by throwing herself into social work. Folklore from the time includes the story that after the death of her daughter, Butler pulled herself up and went outside in order to find someone who was in a worse situation than she was.

What Butler found was the appalling treatment of prostitutes by the British government and the rampant trafficking of children in the sex trade. Butler’s work to improve the treatment of prostitutes involved calling for the removal of the Contagious Diseases Acts. Created to protect public health (though mostly British army and naval officers), the Contagious Diseases Acts caused forced medical exams of working prostitutes, what Butler called surgical rape. In 1886, she succeeded and the acts were repealed. During her investigation into the affects of the Acts on prostitutes, Butler discovered that some of the prostitutes were children. She discovered a massive import business of women and children: large-scale human trafficking to fuel the British sex trade. To prove this was a problem, Butler gained the help of the editor of The Pall Mall Gazette, William Thomas Stead. Since Butler was not in a position to portray a man looking for business in the world of child prostitution, Stead stepped in and was quickly able to purchase a 13 year-old girl, from the girl’s mother, for only 5 pounds.

Butler’s role in women’s history was not only as an advocate and activist; before her death, she wrote over 90 books and pamphlets, effectively documenting for history the experience of women and children in the sex trade during her time.,