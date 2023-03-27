She was called “box office poison” by Hollywood producers, because she just plain refused to act the way Hollywood wanted actresses to behave. She continually, unrelentingly insisted on wearing pants.

When the RKO costume department tried to curb this habit by stealing her pants, she walked around the studio in her underwear until her clothing was returned. But after six decades of acting, Hepburn proved to be anything but “box office poison,” winning four Academy Awards for Best Actress, a record that 20 years after her death still has not been matched.

Born in Connecticut, her father was a surgeon and her mother was a leader in the suffrage movement. Her parents highly valued education, as well as independence. She graduated college with a degree in history, but had fallen in love with acting. Before hitting the silver screen, Hepburn spent several years in the theater, on and off Broadway. Even after her big hit, “Bringing Up Baby,” costarring Cary Grant, the way Hollywood treated her led her to return to Broadway.

She starred in the role of Tracy Lord, a role that was written specifically for Hepburn, in the play “The Philadelphia Story.” On her resounding success, Hepburn herself bought the film rights, returned to Hollywood, and sold the film rights to MGM, on the condition that she would have the starring role. Hepburn went on to win Academy Awards for “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “The Lion in Winter” and “On Golden Pond.” Her career, without exception, was one focused on portraying strong women, bucking the sexist expectations of Hollywood and always being, in any room, the one wearing the pants.