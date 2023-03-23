Born in Sparta, Kathryn F. Clarenbach (1920-1994) was not only one of the most important women’s rights activists in Wisconsin, but in the country as a whole.

Clarenbach earned her doctorate in political studies at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and when she took time away from academics to raise three children, she became active in the League of Women Voters. In 1966, Clarenbach was one of the original founding members of the National Organization for Women. She was NOW’s first secretary, and for the first six years of NOW’s existence, meetings were held at the University of Wisconsin in Clarenbach’s faculty offices. In an article from The New York Times, Clarenbach is credited with being a stabilizing and organizational force for NOW, famously saving the napkin on which on which Betty Friedan scribbled “NOW,” effectively sparking the start of the organization.

Clarenbach chaired the Wisconsin Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women for 15 years, and was the commission’s first president. Her work on the commission examined gender inequality in state laws, and as a result she helped influence Wisconsin laws on divorce, sexual assault and pay equity. After the commission was eliminated by Gov. Lee Dreyfus in 1979, Clarenbach worked to establish the Wisconsin Women’s Council to replace the commission and continue its work.

In an interview conducted after her retirement from the university in 1988, Clarenbach was asked what she considered the most important advancements women had made in the previous 20 years. On the practice of professors nationwide refusing to accept or treat fairly nontraditional students, those over 22, and women in general, Clarenbach called the professors “slow learners” in regards to understanding what women are capable of. Clarenbach said the increased credibility of women in all realms was the greatest advancement, as it improved women’s self-esteem and helped them continue the empowerment of all women.