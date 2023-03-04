Margaret Bourke-White was a world-famous photographer, journalist and social activist. After the University of Michigan printed, as an artistic collection, the photos she took as the yearbook photographer, Bourke-White became an industrial photographer and then a magazine cover photographer.

She traveled the world, becoming a highly effective chronicler of violence. Her life can be recounted as a series of firsts. She was the first female photographer for Life Magazine, the first foreign photographer allowed to take photos inside the Soviet Union during their Five Year Plan, and the first known American correspondent allowed to work in combat zones during World War II. She was the only foreign correspondent of any gender in Moscow during the beginning of the German invasion. She was under fire so often, that Life Magazine staff started calling her “Maggie the Indestructible.”