Born in St. Louis, Martha Gellhorn attended Bryn Mawr college and left in 1927 to become a reporter. When President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1933 created the Federal Emergency Relief Administration, he sent 16 journalists to collect data about how the nation was suffering under the Great Depression. At the age of 25, Martha Gellhorn was the youngest of these reporters who were tasked with sending their information back in classified documents. Her reports detailed the horrors of child prostitution and hunger. Her passionate reporting about social injustices would continue to be her hallmark.

From 1936 to 1945, Gellhorn was a war reporter. During World War II, she covered the Blitz in London, and once stowed away on a hospital ship and came ashore disguised as a stretcher bearer to report on the battle conditions. Gellhorn was the first woman on the beach at the invasion of Normandy. Her descriptions of Hitler’s concentration camps became some of the most famous reporting on the camps. She would later say that what she witnessed at the camps would forever darken her outlook on life.

Despite Martha Gellhorn’s sterling credentials as an accomplished reporter, she often appears as a footnote in history as the third wife of novelist Ernest Hemingway. The two were married from 1940 until she left him in 1945. She claimed he was a bully who wanted a deferential wife. She said she just wanted to live a life as he did.