Mary Ritter Beard changed American history by being a female historian. Born in Indianapolis, Beard entered college when only 16 years old. After she married, she and her husband spent two years in England, which at the time was the center of the suffrage movement. Upon returning to America, Beard joined over 5,000 women in the 1913 Women’s Suffrage Parade, during which over 100 women sustained injuries after being attacked by people in the crowd.

After American women won the right to vote, Beard campaigned for more legislation to protect working women and mothers. What was extremely important to her was the fact that throughout the entire history of documenting world events in print, women were almost entirely absent, with the exception of an occasional queen being mentioned.

Along with her husband, Beard began to write American history books, including “American Citizenship, A History of the United States” and “The Rise of American Civilization.” Beard was one of the first female historians to write factual histories that included women. Her solo works include “On Understanding Women, America Through Women’s Eyes” and “Women As a Force in History: A Study of Traditions and Realities.” Beard’s work provided exceptionally important information about how women have shaped and led history, as well as pointing out that what had previously been written was only half of the story.